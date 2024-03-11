No Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu now, says DKS amid water crisis in Karnataka

With Karnataka facing its worst drought in about four decades, the government on Monday (March 11) categorically stated that water from Cauvery river will not be released to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters that the state had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades, and that the next two months are “very much important”. He claimed the situation was not as grave as being projected by the Opposition BJP. He urged the Opposition party to ensure clearance from the Centre for Mekedatu, Mahadayi and other water projects of the state.



Shivakumar also asserted there is no question of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu at any cost now. “We are not fools in this government to release water (to Tamil Nadu),” he said. “We have not left (released)....How much water flows to Tamil Nadu, there is an account for it. Even if water is released today it will take four days to reach there,” he added.

Rejects allegations



Amid criticism and protests against the government over allegations that Cauvery water was being released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu, he clarified that the discharge was meant for Bengaluru, and not for the neighbouring state.



The ‘Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti’ had staged a protest in the district headquarters town of Mandya on Sunday, alleging water was being released from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu, amid drought and water crisis in many parts of the state.

The BJP too had attacked the Congress government, alleging that it was keen to protect the interest of DMK, the party's alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, at the cost of Karnataka's farmers and citizens. It targeted the Siddaramaiah administration for allegedly releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

However, Shivakumar clarified that some water was discharged from KRS dam to replenish the Shiva Balancing Reservoir at Malavalli from where it is pumped to Bengaluru. “We released water to maintain the necessary level for pumping to Bengaluru, where the water level was low. There are specific requirements for water to be pumped, hence the release was made for Bengaluru's water needs,” he explained.

‘Will provide water to all’



Meanwhile, responding to a media query, he said it was not his job to ask people to work from home (in the wake of the water crisis), and such a situation has not arisen yet. “It is only a blowup.” The government is committed to providing water to citizens of Bengaluru at any cost. “People may have to wait for a few hours for water to reach them,” he said.



“(By implementing) Cauvery fifth stage (project) -- we will make all efforts to provide Cauvery water to 110 villages (around Bengaluru) at the earliest by May last week,” he said.



The Deputy CM, also in-charge of Bengaluru development, said wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied in the city, it is being done, but out of 13,900-odd borewells in Bengaluru, nearly 7,000 have become defunct.

Karnataka has declared drought in 223 out of 240 taluks, out of which 196 are categorised as severely affected.



(With agency inputs)