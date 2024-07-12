No adjustment politics in Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday dismissed any rumours of "adjustment politics" in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, and said that Congress party workers fought the election hard.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was reacting to reports that party functionaries allegedly told a fact-finding team a day ago that "adjustment politics" and "administrative lapses" in the government were among the reasons for the ruling Congress in the state winning only nine out of the total 28 seats in Karnataka in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) won 19 seats.

A fact-finding committee headed by senior leader Madhusudan Mistry was formed to analyse the party’s performance in the polls.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “All the party workers strived hard unitedly for the party’s success. The party itself instructed some of the ministers to field their family members in order to mobilise votes. There was no adjustment politics whatsoever.” He was replying to a reporter’s query on whether there was adjustment politics in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The fact-finding committee met winners, losers, party workers and party leaders to analyse the results. The committee has collected feedback and will take a decision on the future course of action," Mistry said.

Asked about BJP’s protest against alleged Muda irregularities, he said, “BJP is politicising the issue as the assembly session is coming up. They are exposing their own doing. We will respond to it appropriately in the session." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)