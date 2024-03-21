NLSU student dies by suicide by jumping in front of Metro train in Bengaluru

Metro Rail services were briefly disrupted after a 19-year-old college student died by allegedly jumping in front of a moving train that arrived at Attihuppe station here on Thursday.

Dhruv Thakkar, who hailed from Mumbai, was a first-year student at the National Law School in Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru.

No suicide note was recovered, the police said, adding that the reasons behind his taking the extreme step have to be ascertained. According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm. Following the mishap, Metro services on the purple line were briefly disrupted, with trains only operating between Magadi Road and Whitefield. Services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were also suspended.

However, later, the BMRCL said the body was taken by the police to hospital for a post-mortem and added that train operations resumed on the purple line after clearance by the police.

Police will also be scanning through CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)





