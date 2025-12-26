Mysuru balloon gas cylinder explosion: NIA inspects blast site

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (December 26) inspected the site in Mysuru where a balloon gas cylinder blast claimed one life and left four others injured.

The explosion occurred on Thursday evening near the Mysuru Palace, triggering panic in the busy tourist area.

One dead, four injured in explosion

The balloon vendor was killed on the spot, while four people standing nearby sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar confirmed that early reports of two fatalities were incorrect. “One person was killed in the blast, and four others were injured,” she said, according to Deccan Herald.

Victim identified

The deceased was identified as Saleem, a 40-year-old balloon vendor from Tofiya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. He was a regular seller outside the palace premises and died instantly due to the impact of the explosion, Deccan Herald reported.

Materials collected for investigation

During its inspection, the NIA team gathered details related to the incident and collected materials from the blast site as part of the ongoing probe.

Police said further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to ascertain whether any safety violations were involved.