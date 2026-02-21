Newlywed Dalit couple denied temple entry in Karnataka Home Minister’s district

An inhuman incident of denying temple entry to a newlywed Dalit couple has been reported from Tumakuru, the home district of Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.

A video showing a man pretending to be possessed by a deity and shouting that “Dalits are not allowed inside” while driving the couple out of the temple has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Incident in Turuvekere

The incident took place at the Arasamma temple in Goni Tumakuru village of Turuvekere taluk. After their wedding, the Dalit couple visited the temple to seek divine blessings. As they were entering the temple premises, a man identified as Narayanappa, who was present there, allegedly began acting as though he was possessed by a deity.

Shouting that “Dalits cannot enter the temple. You go and perform your pooja elsewhere. Leave immediately,” he forced them out. The video also shows others present at the spot laughing and watching the incident instead of objecting to it.

Complaint filed, one arrested

Distressed by the inhuman and humiliating treatment, the Dalit couple approached the Turuvekere police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In connection with the case, the police have arrested the prime accused, Narayanappa, who allegedly staged the act of being possessed. Apart from Narayanappa, cases have also been registered against Prabha, Kantanna, Amulya, Puttegowda and Padma, among others, in the FIR.

Police have launched a search to trace the remaining accused. The incident has once again exposed the continuing prevalence of untouchability and caste-based discrimination in society, drawing sharp condemnation on social media.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)