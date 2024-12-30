New Year celebrations: Over 11,000 police personnel to be deployed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Given the New Year celebrations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that thousands of police personnel have been deployed and all necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru City and the entire state.

He also appealed to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents.

"All the necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru City and the entire state. We have also warned people who want to create disturbances, and at the same time, we have made extensive preparations. Thousands of cops have been deployed, and I appeal to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents. Celebrate the New Year happily. Let your New Year be very joyful," he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI videos, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that more than 1,000 cameras have been installed across the city by all the departments and warned that no nuisance will be tolerated.

"Law and order will be maintained. More than 1,000 cameras have been fixed by all the departments. We should be very cautious. The image of Bengaluru is very much important and if any nuisance (is created, they) will be picked by the police," he said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Bengaluru Police for the upcoming New Year celebrations in the city, with tight security deployment in areas with heavy footfall to ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic.

A total of 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers along with civil defence staff and others, will be maintaining strict vigilance across the city, monitoring any potential rave parties and drug-related activities.

Police said the government has permitted New Year celebrations only until 1 am, and the public is allowed to conduct celebrations only within the prescribed time limit. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)