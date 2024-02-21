Mysuru to get Metro? MP Pratap Simha says plan is on

Can Mysore get a Metro? Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha thinks so.

Pratap Simha says the city is on the verge witnessing a transportation revolution along the lines of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro. His statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the possibility of Metro service in Mysuru during the virtual inauguration of two new sections of Bengaluru Namma Metro in October last year.

Simha said it’s high time that the metro service was introduced in Mysuru before the city grows further or else it will be difficult as well as chaotic to introduce the service later as it has happened in the case of Bengaluru. “Elaborate plans will be devised after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Simha told Star of Mysore.



“I have already committed to the people of Mysuru that I will bring Metro Rail to Mysuru to address the city’s growing transportation needs,” he said. Making clear his intent to work on the plan, he said they will ask local authorities and urban planners to carry out studies and engage with the community to determine the most effective routes for a metro rail system in Mysuru.

Expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get the third term in the office after the Lok Sabha elections, he said the metro rail project will become a reality once the BJP retains power at the Centre. He emphasised that the roads in Mysuru have become congested over the last few years due to increasing traffic, making implementing the metro rail service and a peripheral ring road necessary.



The MP also revealed that the Railway Board’s groundwork for conducting surveys to quadruple railway tracks, particularly from Mysuru to Bengaluru and other destinations, is currently underway. "Once the project is completed, a couple of new electric trains will ply between the two cities and efforts will be initiated to link the metro rail from Mysuru to Kengeri in Bengaluru,” he added.

