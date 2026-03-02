No question of closing silk factory in Mysuru's T Narasipura, says minister Mahadevappa

Mysuru (Karnataka), Mar 2 (PTI) Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa on Monday asserted that there is no question of closing the silk factory in T Narsipura in this district and accused the BJP of "creating unnecessary confusion" over the issue.

Responding to criticism by Leader of the Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka, Mahadevappa said the government had earlier decided to allocate one-and-a-half acres of land, which was being used for the silk market, for the development of a park, but the order has now been reviewed.

“A stadium will not be constructed on that land. For us, the silk factory is the priority. The government has no prestige issue in this matter,” he said, adding that workers and the public need not panic.

He said the government has given utmost priority to the growth of the silk factory and it is its responsibility to ensure that no harm comes to the unit. “There should be no doubt about this. The BJP has created confusion for political reasons,” he alleged.

Mahadevappa said he has held a meeting with sports and silk department officials and, if found absolutely necessary, the proposal to construct a stadium on the land will be dropped.

Earlier, Ashoka had alleged on social media that the Congress government was attempting to take over five acres of buffer land belonging to the KSIC’s T Narsipura yarn reeling unit under the guise of a sports stadium project.

He termed it a "direct blow" to the GI-tagged Mysore Silk brand and warned that diverting the land would disrupt coal transport and the Cauvery water pipeline essential for the unit’s functioning.

According to Ashoka, any halt in operations at the T Narsipura unit would severely impact silk weaving in Mysuru and Channapatna and affect workers’ livelihoods.

He demanded that the government immediately drop what he called a 'reckless proposal', stating that the BJP would stand with workers, weavers and the heritage of Mysuru. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)