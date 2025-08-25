Mysuru woman killed by lover using chemical powder, face partially blown up

A woman was reportedly brutally murdered by her lover in Mysuru with an explosive powder stick shoved into her mouth and detonated, completely blowing away a part of her face. However, media reports provided different versions of the incident, with a few not mentioning any blast and only saying she died after consuming chemical powder that was shoved into her mouth.

Police on Monday (August 25) said that the incident took place at a lodge in Bherya village of Saligrama taluk in the district on Saturday, adding that the woman died following consumption of the chemical, reported PTI.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the lodge manager stated in his police complaint that the woman was found dead on the bed in a pool of blood. The report further stated that it was suspected that the accused might have used an explosive gelatin stick to murder her. An NDTV report stated that a part of her face was found completely blown off.

Accused claimed it was mobile blast

The accused, identified as Siddaraju, has been arrested. According to investigators, he tried to mislead the police by telling them that the victim, Darshitha, a resident of Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, died due to a mobile blast.

They further revealed that the victim was married to a man from Kerala and was in a relationship with Siddaraju.

A heated argument broke out between Darshitha and Siddaraju during their stay at the lodge, following which he allegedly murdered her. After killing her, he started shouting that Darshitha had died due to a mobile blast, but when the staff of the lodge came to the room, there was no mobile phone inside it.

When asked about it, the accused claimed that he threw it out of the window, a senior police officer said. The staff searched for the mobile phone but could not find it, and they became suspicious and called the police, he added.

Victim’s husband in Kerala

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana N said that the accused had been arrested. "The victim was married to someone who is in Kerala, but she was in a relationship with the accused. We are further investigating the reason behind this murder. He used a chemical powder combination to kill her, which is currently being examined by the FSL (Forensic experts) team to ascertain its nature," he added as quoted by PTI.

A case has been registered at the Saligrama police station in this regard, police said, adding that a further investigation is underway.

