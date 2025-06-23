Murudeshwar temple in Karnataka enforces dress code

Murudeshwar (Karnataka), Jun 23 (PTI) The management of the Murudeshwar temple in Uttara Kannada district implemented a dress code for devotees entering the inner sanctum, restricting the use of western attire in "sacred areas", sources said.

According to a notice issued by temple authorities on Monday, men are required to wear either a traditional dhoti (panche) or full-length formal trousers, while women are permitted only in sarees or salwar kameez.

The move prohibits casual or western-style clothing within specific parts of the temple premises.

The decision follows demands from Hindu organisations, who had called for stricter enforcement of traditional norms in religious spaces. A notice board has been installed at the temple entrance to inform visitors of the new rules.

Murudeshwar temple, dedicated to lord Shiva, is a prominent coastal pilgrimage site in Karnataka that attracts thousands of devotees and tourists each year. PTI

