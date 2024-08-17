MUDA 'scam' | Siddaramaiah won’t quit, Congress firmly behind CM: DK Shivakumar

The Congress stands firmly behind Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who won’t quit despite the governor giving sanction to prosecute him for corruption, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday (August 17).

The Congress leader accused governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of misusing his power to target Siddaramaiah in a false case with a view to destabilise the Congress government.

The governor decided that Siddaramaiah could be legally proceeded against in connection with an alleged scandal involving land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

‘Siddaramaiah won’t resign’

“Siddaramaiah is our chief minister and he will continue as chief minister,” Shivakumar told the media.

“He will not succumb to any pressure. He will continue as our chief minister, and we will work together for the people of the state,” he added.

Shivakumar said that not only the Congress but the entire country “stands with our chief minister.

“A false case has been created against him, and we will fight this within the legal framework. Alongside, we will also fight politically among the people," Shivakumar said. He criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for turning the governor's office into a political tool and accused them of conducting a major conspiracy to undermine Karnataka's elected government.

Shivakumar underlined that the Congress guarantee schemes in Karnataka which help the poor were targeted by this conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP.

Shivakumar cites law

"Various courts have provided guidance on how governors should act in similar cases. Cases from West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana and Punjab serve as examples,” he said. “The (Karnataka) governor made a constitutionally and democratically harmful decision.

"We had responded to the notice given by the governor on July 26 with a detailed response on August 1. We also requested the cabinet to reject this malicious complaint.

“None of the three complaints in this case are valid. We have clarified to the governor and the people that there is no misuse of power or any fault on the part of our chief minister."

Shivakumar also attacked the absence of preliminary investigation before the grant of permission for the chief minister’s prosecution.



"In our political experience, if permission for an investigation is needed, it should be based on a preliminary investigation report that indicates the need for further inquiry into the chief minister’s position,” he said.

“But here no legal procedure has been followed. This is not just a conspiracy against Siddaramaiah but against the democratically elected government with the support of 136+2 legislators and the blessing of the people," Shivakumar asserted.