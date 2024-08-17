MUDA ‘scam’ | Karnataka governor acting as Centre’s puppet: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is acting as a puppet of the central government and claimed that the decision to grant permission for his prosecution is a conspiracy to destabilize the elected state government.

Speaking to the media about the governor’s approval of prosecution against him in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land-allocation case, Siddaramaiah said, “This is an unconstitutional move, and we will challenge it legally.”

He further alleged that a major conspiracy is being orchestrated by the BJP, JD(S), and some leaders in Karnataka to bring down the state government, similar to what was done in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

“There is no valid case against me, and this decision by the governor is politically motivated,” he said.

No intention to resign: CM

Despite the governor’s actions, Siddaramaiah made it clear that he had no intention of resigning. He stated that party leaders, legislators, and Cabinet ministers are standing by him, and criticized the BJP for lacking the moral right to demand his resignation. He also accused the central government of being against social justice and the welfare schemes introduced by the Congress government.

“They cannot tolerate our success,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that complaints against leaders such as former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle, and G Janardhana Reddy have not led to any action by the governor. He noted that although permission was sought in November to investigate Kumaraswamy for unauthorized mining licences, no action has been taken.