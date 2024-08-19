MUDA ‘scam’ | Congress leader warns governor of ‘Bangladesh-like fate’

Karnataka Congress leader Ivan D’Souza on Monday (August 19) made a controversial statement warning Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of “Bangladesh-like fate” if he does not withdraw order of investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in land allocation by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

D’Souza, a Congress MLC, made this controversial statement during a protest rally organised by the party against the governor in Mangaluru. The Congress on Monday launched statewide protests against Gehlot.

“If the governor does not withdraw his order or President does not make him withdraw, then the same fate as Bangladesh where the Prime Minister ran away from the country will be met here in Karnataka where the Governor will run away. Next protest is at the Governor’s office,” D’Souza said.

D’Souza was referring to how protesters had stormed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s residence on August 5 resulting in her resigning and fleeing the country.

Reacting to D’Souza’s statement, the BJP demanded his arrest on sedition charges and also sought answers from Congress’s high command.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, “The true intentions of Congress leaders are being exposed one by one. MLC Ivan D’Souza’s shocking declaration to storm the Governor’s residence & drive him out like in Bangladesh if the prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam is not withdrawn is deeply alarming!!

“We urgently demand answers from the Congress high command: Is the Karnataka CM or DCM complicit in such destabilizing plans? As a senior politician with extensive experience in both govt & Congress party, Ivan D’Souza would not make such statements without significant backing

“This raises serious concerns about a potential conspiracy under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. The public deserves to know the truth behind these dangerous remarks. We urge the @DgpKarnataka to arrest him on sedition charges and investigate Congress’s sinister plans in Karnataka (sic).”

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Prakash Sesharaghavachar said D’Souza was “brazenly inciting mob” to attack the governor and urged state’s Director General of Police to arrest him.

“Sir @DgpKarnataka Ivan D’Souza brazenly inciting mob to attack Governor. He should be sent behind the bar. A Dalit Governor is threatened openly. Does law & order exists sir? (sic),” he posted on X.