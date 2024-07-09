MUDA row: Complaint filed against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife, 2 others

A police complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and two others in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The controversy revolves around the alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by MUDA to those who lost land for development projects.

The Opposition BJP has demanded a CBI investigation into these allocations, alleging that they were done illegally and to the advantage of Siddaramaiah's family, calling for his resignation over the issue. Siddaramaiah has firmly denied any wrongdoing, terming the accusations politically motivated.

What the complaint says

The complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna at the Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru against Parvathi, her relative Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, who is alleged to be the owner of the disputed land. Krishna has accused them of creating fake documents and defrauding MUDA of crores of rupees.

According to officials at the Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru, the complaint was filed 10 days ago.

The complaint also names Mysuru district commissioner, tahsildar, deputy registrar, and the MUDA commissioner among other officials, and demands an investigation against them.

Krishna, who has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, has also written to the governor, chief secretary, and principal secretary of the Revenue Department.

Letter to governor, chief secretary

She has raised questions about the State Gazette exempting the land from land acquisition and its sale to Mallikarjuna Swamy by Devaraju's family among other issues.

In her letter, Krishna has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, seeking the concerned addressee to answer the questions within 10 days.

When contacted by The Federal Karnataka, officials at the Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru confirmed the receipt of the complaint.

No FIR so far

However, even though 10 days have passed since it was filed with police, due to the civil nature of the matter, an FIR has not been registered at the station so far.

Vijayanagar Police told The Federal Karnataka that since the Commissioner of the Urban Development Department has already initiated a probe, the complaint has been handed over to the department.