MUDA case: Relief for Siddaramaiah as High Court defers proceedings

The Karnataka High Court on Monday (August 19) directed the trial court to postpone proceedings against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with private complaints that allege irregularities in land allocation by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

This move comes after Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute the Chief Minister on August 17. In response, Siddaramaiah approached the High Court, arguing that the move was an attempt to destabilize his government.

(Details awaited)