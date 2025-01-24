MUDA case: BJP questions Lokayukta probe, alleges clean chit to CM

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) The BJP on Friday questioned the credibility of the Lokayukta probe into the MUDA scam in the wake of media reports saying that the police wing of the ombudsman has given a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M and brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy are accused in a case registered by the Lokayukta police on the direction of a special court here.

Sharing a report appeared in a Kannada daily with a headline ‘MUDA case: Lokayukta clean chit to Siddaramaiah?’, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said the investigation by Lokayukta is a sham and the report submitted by it is merely a report to save Siddaramaiah.

"It is not a Lokayukta report, but ‘Siddaramaiah Bachao report," he said. Siddaramaiah, who had weakened the Lokayukta institution in his first term and was later reprimanded by the High Court, has now made the Lokayukta institution his puppet in his second term," Ashoka said in a post on ‘X’.

Citing media report, the BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra too slammed the Lokayukta police.

"While the High Court is yet to deliver its verdict on the MUDA case, a report has emerged that the Lokayukta has given a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The clean chit was given under pressure from the Chief Minister,” Vijayendra said on ‘X’.

"No investigative agency gives information without basis. The Lokayukta hastily gave a clean chit to Siddaramaiah soon after the Enforcement Directorate submitted its report with evidence in the MUDA case," he added.

In the MUDA case, it is alleged that Parvathi got 14 sites (plots) in Mysuru upmarket in lieu of her three acres and 16 Guntas of land in a remote village acquired by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). One acre is equal to 40 guntas.

Chief Minister on Thursday said that he was unaware of the ‘clean chit’ given to him by the Lokayukta police. "I don’t know about it. How can I say anything on the matter I am not aware of ?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Raichur.

Based on the complaint filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the special court directed the Lokayukta police to probe the matter.

Prior to it, the High Court refused to entertain Siddaramaiah’s plea to quash the proceedings against him in the special court of public representatives.

Meanwhile, top Lokayukta police officials told PTI that the final report has not been prepared yet and it would be premature to say that Lokayukta has given a clean chit.

They also said the report is being prepared by the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T J Udesh. He was not immediately available for comments. His subordinates too refused to divulge any information on these media reports. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)