More trouble for HD Revanna and Prajwal; kidnapping case registered against duo

In another twist to the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case, a 20-year-old youth has lodged a complaint that his mother has been kidnapped after a video of her being allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal emerged.

His mother used to work at Revanna's residence in Holenarasipura. According to the police, a case has been registered on Thursday (May 2) night.

Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan district, is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and elder brother of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. A sitting JD(S) MP from Hassan, he is also the NDA candidate in Hassan in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

SIT probe

Revanna is in trouble as he faces allegations of sexually abusing women. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case after scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP was leaked and went viral on social media just days ahead of voting in Hassan constituency. Meanwhile, Revanna has fled to Germany using his diplomatic passport.

Molestation case

A case of molestation was already registered against the father-son duo at Holenarasipura police station. This was done when a woman working in their house as a maid complained of alleged molestation by father and son. According to the state home minister G Parameshwara, one more complaint was registered on Wednesday night.

New case

However, in this latest case lodged on Thursday night, the 20-year-old complainant from Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district said his mother was kidnapped by Revanna.

He said six years ago his mother worked at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipura. Three years ago, she quit the job and returned to her hometown.

About five days ago, Revanna’s confidant Sathish Babanna came to his house and said police may come to them for an inquiry and they should not reveal anything.

“On April 29 at about 9 pm, Sathish Babanna came to our house and said if your mother is caught then you will be in trouble and you may all go to jail. Revanna has asked me to take you. He then took her on a motorcycle,” the complainant said.

He said he is clueless about where his mother has been taken. However, on May 1, he said he received a call from his friends who told him that a video has surfaced showing his mother was tied with a rope and Prajwal allegedly raped her.

The complainant said there is threat to his mother’s life and sought police help to find out where his mother was.

Wrongful confinement

The K R Nagar police under Mysuru Rural sub-division registered a case against H D Revanna and Sathish Babanna of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and connivance.

In response to the case and allegations, Revanna on Wednesday had said: “I have the strength to face these conspiracies. I will face it (investigation). There is no need to bother. I did not do anything wrong. I am prepared for any investigation and will fight it in a legal manner.”

(With inputs from agencies)