Mobile photos show Darshan, gang tortured fan to death: Chargesheet

New photographic evidence has reportedly emerged to show that Kannada movie star Darshan and his gang allegedly tortured to death a man who sent obscene messages to the actor’s girlfriend.

The photos of Renukaswamy being beaten and tortured were reportedly found on the mobile phone of one of Darshan’s aides, Pavan, media reports say.

The Karnataka Police submitted this on Wednesday (September 4) as part of a 3,991-page chargesheet in the murder case against Darshan and others. The actor and his accomplices are now in jail.

The giveaway photos

One image reportedly shows the victim, shirtless and seated on the ground in front of parked trucks, in tears. Another reportedly shows him unconscious in front of a truck, wearing a vest and blue jeans.

The reports say that Pavan, also an accused, took the photos of Renukaswamy after his alleged abduction and assault in a shed and showed them to Darshan.

Darshan then allegedly went to his actor-friend Pavithra Gowda's home and took her to the shed where Renukaswamy was further assaulted. The latter, reportedly a fan of Darshan, eventually died.

Brutal killing

Renukaswamy reportedly suffered broken chest bones. There were numerous injuries on his body besides a deep cut on the head.

After the murder, Darshan and the others allegedly tried to dispose of the body and destroy evidence. They also attempted to frame other individuals in the crime, says the police chargesheet.

The actor is among 17 people, including Pavithra Gowda, who are in judicial custody in connection with the murder. The body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9.