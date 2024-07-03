MLC Suraj Revanna remanded in judicial custody till July 18 by Bengaluru court

Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) A Bengaluru court on Wednesday remanded JD(S) MLC, Suraj Revanna, accused of sexually assaulting two men, in judicial custody till July 18.

On July one, the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate remanded him in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, which is probing the cases against him, till today.

The CID last week subjected him to a medical examination. His DNA samples were also collected. Revanna, who was arrested on June 23, was also subjected to a potency test.

The CID has also collected DNA samples from the two victims who have alleged that they were sexually abused by the legislator.

In the first case, a youth from Hassan district alleged that Revanna sexually abused him and threatened him with murder at his farmhouse in Gannikada on June 16.

In the second case, the complainant alleged that he was sexually abused by the 36-year-old accused three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revanna faces charges under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

He is the elder brother of former JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, who is facing four sexual abuse cases against him. PTI

