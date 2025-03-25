Minister Rajanna yet to file a complaint in honey trap case: G Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna is yet to file a complaint on the alleged attempt to honeytrap him and other politicians, to investigate the matter.

He also said that if there is a specific complaint in connection with alleged tapping of political leaders' phones including those from opposition in the state, it will be investigated.

"A complaint should be given. Upon its receipt, an investigation will be conducted. This will be my response regardless of how many times you ask," Parameshwara told reporters here regarding the allegations of honey trap attempt.

To a question on a public interest litigation filed in Supere Court seeking a direction to probe an incident of alleged honey trap coming up, he said, "let's see what the judgement is." When pointed out that no complaint has been filed by Minister Rajanna, in connection with the alleged honey trap attempt, even six days after the issue raised in the legislative assembly, the Home Minister said, "You should ask him (Rajanna), instead you are asking me. Can I make him file a complaint? He has to file the complaint, whenever he feels fit, after that the department's work will begin." Responding to a question, was there any pressure on Rajanna or him amid speculations over the alleged involvement of their own party leaders in honey trapping, he said, "I don't know, ask him. There is no pressure on me in connection with the case. Once the complaint is given, investigation will begin....I have already announced a high level probe. The Chief Minister will decide on the nature and level of the probe, but there is a need for cause of action, so a complaint has to come." Rajanna on Thursday had told the Assembly that honey trap attempts were made on him and that at least 48 politicians across parties have fallen victim to this.

The issue had created noise in the Assembly. While the Home Minister has announced a high level probe into it, opposition has demanded for a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge.

Regarding the allegations of phone tapping, Parameshwara said, no one has given any complaint to him or any police station in this regard.

"I have noticed that Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has spoken about phone tapping, I have not come across any such thing. If any one gives a specific complaint, we will take it and it can be verified," he said in response to a question.

Ashoka on Monday had accused the Congress government of "tapping" the phones of key state leaders, including ministers and ruling party MLAs.

To a question whether there were any attempts to spy on some ministers involved in "dinner meetings", Parameshwara said, the intelligence department was with the Chief Minister, and that he hadn't heard of such things or have any such supecions.

Asked about the speculations that an "external intelligence" was spying on Ministers involved in dinner meetings including him, he said, let anyone keep watch, no problem.

"We are not holding such meetings in hiding. We had met in Minister Mahadevappa's house to discuss internal reservation (among SCs). Yesterday we met the Chief Minister on this matter. As part of the preparation for the meeting with the CM, we had all met earlier (at Mahadevappa's residence)," he added.

Asked whether any inquiry report had been submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta in connection with the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, the Home Minister said he was not aware of it and was not sure whether any interim report had been submitted to the Chief Minister.

"We don't discuss with him (Gupta) on a day-to-day basis regarding the probe, he was given a week's time, he may give the report. Once it is given, we will get to know," he said.

The Karnataka government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-ranked police officer, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his step daughter Ranya Rao. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)