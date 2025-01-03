Minister Jarkiholi hosts dinner for Karnataka CM, cabinet colleagues giving rise to speculations

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi hosted a dinner for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues at his residence, giving rise to speculations about the new Congress state president.

A few ministers met Siddaramaiah at the dining table on Thursday night. About 18 to 20 ministers and MLAs were present at the dinner, Congress sources said.

Since the event happened in the absence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is abroad, rumours started making round that the dinner was being hosted to discuss the next Congress president in Karnataka.

Shivakumar has been holding the Congress state president post since March 2020.

The BJP MP and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday said there was a strong infighting in the Congress and this dinner party in the absence of Shivakumar was its reflection.

"While Shivakumar is trying to remove the chief minister, whose image has taken a beating due to the MUDA scam, the chief minister is now trying to cut down on Shivakumar’s stature by removing him from the KPCC president’s post," Shettar told reporters.

He said the infighting would finally lead to the fall of the government.

State Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa dismissed these speculations, saying that it was just a dinner which he had attended.

"We just had our dinner. We did not discuss any politics," he said.

Shivakumar has been holding the Congress state president post since March, 2020. Under his leadership, the party stormed to power with 134 seats in 224-member Karnataka legislative Assembly in 2023.

The Congress also increased its tally in the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka from just one out of 28 seats in 2019 to nine in 2024. Further, the party swept in the assembly bypolls by winning all the three seats recently.

The party high command often considered Shivakumar as its troubleshooter. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)