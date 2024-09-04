Microsoft, Karnataka plan to sign MoU for skilling in Generative AI

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said that Microsoft is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government to enhance skills in Generative AI and other emerging technologies.

The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, who discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office on Tuesday, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Karnataka Department of Commerce and Industries.

The discussions also included Microsoft's participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet with a focus on collaboration with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft's innovations during the event.

The GIM is scheduled to take place from February 12 to 14, next year.

Microsoft also plans to have senior leaders attend the meeting and present their latest technologies, Patil said. PTI

