MEA starts process to revoke Prajwal’s passport after Karnataka govt’s letter

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing a request by the Karnataka government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP who is accused of sexual abuse of several women and is believed to be in Germany now.

Official sources said the MEA has begun the process to revoke Prajwal's passport after receiving a letter from the Karnataka government.

Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a mass sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP left India on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.

"The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed. This is being processed," a source said.

It is learnt that the MEA is undertaking the process to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 as well as related regulations.

If the passport is cancelled, then Prajwal's stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by authorities concerned in the country he is staying, a person familiar with the matter said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take "prompt and necessary" action to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

The chief minister sent a similar letter to the prime minister on May 1.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Karnataka government to probe the sexual abuse charges against Prajwal wrote to the MEA to cancel his diplomatic passport after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a local court.

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on Revanna's whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol following a request by the SIT.

Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and he did not seek political clearance for the trip.

"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal had said.

"Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued visa notes for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said.

Prajwal's father H D Revanna, a former Karnataka minister, was also booked on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. He is currently out on bail. PTI

