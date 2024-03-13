Manjunath, Deve Gowda's son-in-law, may join BJP after meeting Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Noted cardiac surgeon and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath is slated to meet veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday evening, amid speculations that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Bangalore Rural segment, party sources said.

According to sources, he is likely to join the BJP on Thursday.

Incumbent MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is the Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural once again.

BJP and JD(S) are in an alliance in Karnataka and, according to sources, JD(S) may contest in three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, and also an agreement has been reached between the two parties regarding fielding Manjunath on BJP symbol.

Manjunath headed the state-owned Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for 17 years before retiring in January this year. PTI

