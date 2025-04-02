Man kills three family members, later dies by suicide in Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Apr 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man killed three of his family members and later shot himself dead in Magalu village in this district, police said on Wednesday.

Ratnakar Gowda, who worked as a driver in a school, allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law Jyothi (50), sister-in-law Nadini Sindhu (24) and daughter Moulya (6), they said.

Sindhu’s husband Avinash (38) was also shot in the leg and is being treated in hospital, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Tuesday. After killing his family members, Gowda died by suicide by shooting himself using SBBL (Single Barrel Breech Loading) firearm which was used to kill the victims.

Before committing the crime, the accused recorded a selfie video in which he alleged that his family cheated him. He also accused his wife of leaving him and staying away for two years because of some family dispute which police suspect is the motive behind the killings.

"We have registered a case of murder and have also included sections of Arms Act at Balehonnur Police station here. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)