Man kills co-worker with dumbbell after quarrel over light switch in Bengaluru office

An argument over switching off a light in a Bengaluru office turned fatal as a man killed his co-worker with a dumbbell in the early hours of Saturday (November 1).

According to police, 24-year-old Somala Vamshi, a native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly struck his colleague Bheemesh Babu, 41, on the forehead with a dumbbell, killing him on the spot. The deceased was from Chitradurga district, Karnataka.

Incident at 1:30 am

The incident occurred around 1.30 am at the office of a company named Data Digital Bank, which is involved in storing movie shooting videos on a day-to-day basis, police said.

According to police, the two employees, who stayed at the office during the night, allegedly got into an argument over turning off the light. In a fit of rage, Vamshi killed Babu.

The accused later went to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered, police said.

A case of murder was registered against him, following which he was arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.