Malayalam actor Jayakrishnan held in Mangaluru for calling taxi driver ‘Muslim terrorist’

Malayalam actor Jayakrishnan has been arrested by the local police in Uruva in Mangaluru, Karnataka, following allegations that he and two of his friends verbally abused a local taxi driver, calling him a “Muslim terrorist”.

The incident happened on the night of Thursday (October 9) when Jayakrishnan, along with Santosh Abraham and Vimal, booked the taxi through an app. They were supposed to be picked up from the coastal town’s Bijai New Road.

When the taxi driver, Ahmad Shafiq, accepted the booking and called to confirm the location, the accused trio allegedly mocked him in Hindi, calling him a “Muslim extremist” and “terrorist”. They were also accused of using abusive expletives against Shafiq’s mother in Malayalam.

The Kerala-based trio were reportedly intoxicated and allegedly caused a nuisance by changing their pick-up locations. It was after Shafiq lodged a complaint the next day (October 10) that the police filed a case against them under Sections 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Trio booked taxi while sitting in a vehicle

In his complaint, Shafique also said the three men had booked the Ola taxi while sitting in another Kerala-registered vehicle near New Road. He alleged that they tried to mislead him by providing different locations and repeatedly used the word "terrorist" against him.

The probe was expedited, resulting in the arrests of Jayakrishnan and Santosh. Vimal is reportedly at large, with the police looking for him.

(The article was first published in The Federal Karnataka)