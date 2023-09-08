BJP ties up with JD-S for Lok Sabha polls, offers 4 seats

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's announcement on Friday (September 8) that the BJP and the JD(S) have reached an understanding to team up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has shot up political temperatures in the state. This announcement comes shortly after JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda had indicated that the party will contest Lok Sabha polls alone.

Yediyurappa, who is also a member of the BJP parliamentary board said that as part of the poll understanding, JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

"BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union home minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats, to the JD(S)," said the four-time Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, "this has given us great strength and this will help us in winning 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together."

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) emerged victorious in one seat each.

(With input from agencies)