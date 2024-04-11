Light rainfall likely in most parts of Karnataka from April 11 to 16: IMD
People will get a slight respite from the punishing heat with light rainfall expected in most parts of Karnataka for the next few days
After an unusual hot spell in March and April, some parts of Karnataka are likely to get a brief respite from the heat and receive light rainfall for the next five days.
The IMD expects a significant drop in temperature in the coming weekend and light rainfall in certain parts of almost all the districts in the state. Bengaluru also witnessed a drop in temperature to 37 degrees C.
Light rainfall in the next few days
The state will get a slight respite from the punishing heat with light rainfall expected in most parts of Karnataka.
On April 10, Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad in north Karnataka received moderate rain and the Indian Meteorological Department has now predicted that rain will continue in the state for the next six days.
On Friday, April 12, IMD has forecast rain in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Belgaum, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Yadgiri, Raichur, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Mysore, Mandya and Hassan districts and in Kolar, Tumkur, Shimoga, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bangalore Rural, and Vijayanagar.
On Saturday, April 13, besides Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Mysore, Tumkur and other places, Bengaluru city too will also receive light to moderate rain. At this time, the temperature will drop further and cold winds are likely to blow, said the meteorological department.
On 14th, it will rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapur, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Belgaum, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga and Davanagere, and dry weather will prevail in coastal areas. Similarly, rain is expected to occur on April 15 and 16 in some parts of Karnataka.
Sunshine on the coast
For the next three days, the temperature will increase in coastal Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. However, there is no heat wave warning.
Bengaluru will have clear skies with maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department report. Pre-monsoon showers are expected to hit the city in the third week of April followed by a 'cooler' May, said the IMD.
