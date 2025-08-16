Leopard claws 13-year-old boy during Bennarghatta Zoo safari

A 13-year-old boy was injured after a leopard clawed at his hand during a safari at the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). The incident, which took place on a Friday (August 16) occurred when the leopard climbed onto a non-AC safari bus and reached its claws through a mesh opening, scratching the boy's hand, as per multiple reports.

Following the attack, BNP authorities immediately provided first aid to the boy and are investigating if he sustained any other injuries. The park said that they had taken precautions by covering all mesh openings and providing strict safety instructions to the safari bus drivers. The boy has been identified as Suhas from Bommasandra.

Video goes viral

The attack, which was captured in a widely shared video, shows the wild cat chasing the safari jeep before lunging and clawing at the vehicle's windows. The leopard's claws made contact with the hand of 13-year-old Suhas, leaving him with deep scratches. The boy, a resident of Bommasandra, was on a holiday with his parents when the encounter occurred. Suhas was given first aid later.

