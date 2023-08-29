Leader Ramaiah: Biopic on Siddaramaiah to release before 2024 LS polls

Biopics have suddenly become a rage in Indian cinema. From sports personalities to politicians, many filmmakers are keen on making movies based on real people. Films on actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao, Balasaheb Thackeray, YS Rajashekara Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa have already been made.

Now, efforts are on to make two biopics on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While, Sathya Rathnam, a filmmaker from Karnataka's Gauribidanur, has announced Leader Ramaiah, B Nagaraj is busy scripting Siddaramaiah Emba Naanu (I, Siddaramaiah). Of the two, Rathnam’s Leader Ramaiah is creating buzz in political and cinema circles.

Avasthe, a film on Gopala Gowda

A glance at the 89-year-old history of Kannada cinema shows at least 40-plus biopics on saints, emperors, freedom fighters, and artists of the region. But, it is difficult to find a full-length feature film on a political leader of some salt, except, Avasthe directed by Krishna Masadi in 1987. Avasthe, based on a novel by Jnanpith-winner UR Ananthamurthy, is a socio-political drama on the life of social reformist and political leader Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda. Ananth Nag essayed the role of Gopala Gowda in the film.

Of the two films that are being made on Siddaramaiah, it is Leader Ramaiah, the two-part biopic, is in news. Popular multilingual actor Vijay Sethupathi is expected to play the character of Siddaramaiah in the second part, and Niroop Bhandari will portray the younger Siddaramaiah in the first.

The film is being produced by fans and supporters of Siddaramaiah, including Hayath Peer, Gurudutt Kulkarni, Chennappa Halalli and others from Kanakagiri town of Koppal district in Karnataka. All three producers are great admirers and followers of the Congress leader. Shashank Sheshagiri is scoring the music and Uday Leela will handle the camera.

Poster released on Ram Navami day

Though Rathnam has been working on this film for the past seven months, he released a poster on the eve of Ram Navami in March ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Rathnam’s plan is to depict the childhood, adulthood, and college days of Siddaramaiah, besides his career as a lawyer and struggles to enter politics, in the first part. He wanted to focus on the political life of Siddaramaiah, after becoming legislator and till he became the chief minister of Karnataka in 2013.

“We may include some part of his second tenure as chief minister, as it is 100 days in office for Siddaramaiah sir. The film will also focus on Siddaramaiah’s contribution to society and as an unquestionable leader of AHINDA (an acronym for Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, Dalitaru-Minorities, Backward classes and Dalits) movement,” Rathnam says.

The makers have plans to release the film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Will Sethupathi play Siddaramaiah?

The makers of Siddaramaiah contacted Niroop Bhandari, protagonist of Rangitaranga, to essay the role of younger Siddaramaiah. Bhandari said that the makers of Leader Ramaiah approached him and he would take a final call after getting a bound script. “Nothing has been finalised so far,” said Bhandari. Similarly, Sethupathi has not yet signed the role.

Siddaramaiah Emba Naanu

Incidentally, on May 19, even before Siddaramaiah took over as the chief minister, B Nagaraj, a filmmaker from Mysuru, announced his plan to make Siddaramaiah Emba Naanu with the tagline 1947.

Now the question is: Which film will hit the screens first?

Ratham, director of Leader Ramaiah, said, “Leader Ramaiah will hit the screens before Lok Sabha polls next year. I am a bit disappointed as the earlier plan was to release the film when he became the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time. I wanted it to be like a gift.”

“Even the production house is keen on releasing the film's first part before March 2024. Producers don’t want to compromise on the financial and artistic factors and mount this multilingual film on a big canvas, keeping Siddaramaiah’s persona in mind,” says Rathnam.

“We have not finalised the cast so far. The plan is to launch the film on an auspicious day. We will reveal the cast, technicians, and production plans, after the first schedule,” Rathnam clarified the delay in mounting the much ambitious project.

Signature style of Siddaramaiah

On selection of actors for essaying the roles of younger and elder versions of Siddaramaiah, Rathnam admitted to having contacted Bhandari and Sethupathi. “Vijay Sethupathi admitted that he will be busy for at least another two years, as he is completing projects in hand. We cannot wait that long for his dates. We had found an elder Siddaramaiah in Vijay Sethupathi and thought he could fit the bill,” said a disappointed Rathnam.

When asked what he expects from an actor, who essays the role of Siddaramaiah, Rathnam said, “The artist chosen has to carry the weight of Siddaramaiah’s natural persona, whose body language and voice are unique. Any artist can do action movies. But, it is difficult to replicate the signature style of Siddaramaiah. The search for suitable artists is on. The film's second part is crucial as we have to address political stands taken in his life.”

Shooting in Ramoji Film City

Rathnam wanted to erect a set to project Mysuru of the 1960s in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to narrate the story of younger Siddaramaiah, as a boy, as a student of pre-university and then law college. Characters of personalities like leader of farmers’ movement in Karnataka MD Nanjundaswamy will also figure in the first part, as it was Varuna canal movement that propelled Siddaramaiah into politics.

Did Rathnam discuss this with the CM before writing the script?

“Yes, of course. He got convinced after lending an ear to the script. But, we will have a long discussion before embarking on the film's second part, where the real Siddaramaiah emerges before the audience. We are planning to train the artist who will don the role of Siddaramaiah, as it is not advisable to take a risk when a film of this stature is made,” says Rathnam.

Will Leader Ramaiah be in commercial format, or artistic format like Avasthe? Rathnam said it will be an out-and-out commercial venture.

What does he think about Nagaraj’s Siddaramaiah Emba Naanu?

"Look, Siddaramaiah belongs to Karnataka and is now the tallest leader in Karnataka politics. Anybody making a film on him and projecting him as a leader to all sections of society is a welcome development. If they make the film, it is left to the audience to choose the best between the two,” said Rathnam.