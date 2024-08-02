Karnataka: Landslide near Puttur bypass in halts traffic on NH 275

Mangaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) A landslide occurred on Puttur By-pass Road, which is also called Bantwal-Mysuru road and National Highway 275, officials said on Friday.

Quoting local people, they said the landslide occurred at around 3 am on Friday following which vehicles going to Mysuru and Mangaluru started plying through Puttur town.

According to the police, there were no incidents of anybody or any vehicles getting stuck due to the landslide. Barricades have been erected on both approaches to the landslide site, diverting the traffic through Puttur city. The city police have also taken steps to regulate the traffic.

The State Highways Department sent excavation machinery and gangs of workers and started clearing the rubble at 8 am.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted more rains in the coastal and interior coastal regions, which might hamper clearance work on the affected stretches.

Another landslide occurred in Bellippadi Andhrigeri village in Puttur at 4.30 am, following which two houses and a cowshed were badly damaged and four cows tied in the shed died under the rubble.

According to the Purandhara Tahsildar of Puttur taluk, a part of the hill behind the houses and the cowshed collapsed and crushed the structures under tons of soil.

The fire service men who worked on the site could not retrieve the carcasses as the hill had shown signs of further collapse. An excavator was brought to recover them. PTI

