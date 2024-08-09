Kumaraswamy has 50 denotification cases against him, we will expose him, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today claimed that though Union minister H D Kumaraswamy claims to be a 'Clean Swamy' he has 50 cases of denotification against him and warned that he would expose him.

Speaking at the Janandolana event in Mysuru, Shivakumar said, “Kumaraswamy claims he is a ‘Clean Swamy’ but officials have told me that he has 50 cases of denotification against him. I will expose his corruption.”

Further, he claimed that Lokayukta had written to the governor about Kumaraswamy and that is the reason the JD(S) leader took refuge with the BJP.

Shivakumar then went on to attack Kumaraswamy saying that he had initially accused him of releasing Prajwal Revanna’s pen drive and then he made the same accusation against Preetham Gowda.

“Kumaraswamy doesn’t allow anyone else to grow in the JD(S). He did not even let Siddaramaiah grow. None of the 17 MPs of JD(S) during Deve Gowda’s tenure as PM are with the party today. It was Kumaraswamy who backstabbed Yediyurappa without transferring power as agreed. He did not even spare his own brother’s son for the sake of his son’s political future, then how will he spare me and Siddaramaiah?” he asked, adding that the JD(S) leader is not able to digest the fact that an OBC leader has become a CM for the second term.

Cannot dethrone Congress

Shivakumar also trained his guns on BJP state president BS Vijayendra and said, “Tell the people why your father resigned twice. When you come to Mysuru, you tell the people why you transferred money from Lakshmi Vilas bank to Dubai. Time will decide who has to resign."

He accused the BJP of trying to destabilise many governments in the past through Operation Lotus. "The British could not destabilise Congress for 200 years, how can you dethrone the Congress party today?” he asked.

No irregularity in MUDA scam

Also, Shivakumar said the people of the state gave the Congress 43 per cent votes in 2023 and 45 per cent in 2024.

“If Kumaraswamy thinks that he can destabilise the government, he is under an illusion. Not just for 10 months, Congress will rule Karnataka for another 10 years,” asserted the deputy CM.

Then Shivakumar went on to talk about the alleged MUDA scam, for which the Opposition is demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah.

The deputy CM denied that there has been any irregularity in the MUDA case.

“There is no irregularity in MUDA. The CM’s wife obtained compensation from MUDA for the land she lost. It is MUDA’s mistake that it encroached on her land. Why is the BJP and JD(S) trying to call it a scam? Moreover, the sites were allotted during BJP’s tenure. BJP and JD(S) have 25 scams under their belt, but they are unsuccessfully trying to manufacture a scam in MUDA,” Shivakumar alleged.

“The Congress party under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge is fully behind CM Siddaramaiah. The Opposition can’t do anything to him,” he pointed out.

Quit India movement

“This day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi carried out a Quit India movement. In 2010, we had carried out a padayatra against the Bellary mining scams and now we are fighting against the 'anti-Constitution BJP'. The BJP and JD(S) are carrying out a 'paap-yatra' and not a padayatra," he reiterated, adding that this is the fight between good and evil and good will win eventually.

Further, while concluding his speech, he said the Congress party is the country’s strength and history. “Congress party protects the interests of all the sections of the society. The BJP and JD(S) are trying to dethrone this government, which is protecting the lives of the poor,” he said.