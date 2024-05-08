Kumaraswamy behind circulation of Prajwal’s sexually explicit videos: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday (May 8) accused JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy of being behind the circulation of sexually explicit videos featuring his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s demand for his dismissal, Shivakumar said he, in fact, was the “key conspirator”, “king of blackmailing” and the “lead, director, and producer of the story”.

Vokkaliga clash

Thirty-three-year-old Prajwal is facing sexual abuse charges. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

While the Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases, NDA partners, BJP and JD(S), have demanded the case to be handed over to the CBI.

“Kumaraswamy knows about the pen-drive (containing explicit video clips) matter completely. A lawyer (Devaraje Gowda) and others are speaking. Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) wants my resignation, it seems there is competition for Vokkaliga leadership. Let me give resignation, as he wants it," Shivakumar said sarcastically.

“Finishing (politically) one after the other is his (Kumaraswamy) job. Blackmailing, (Kumaraswamy is) king of blackmail...he is threatening everyone, officers, politicians, what else he has for doing? Let him do it, there is time to discuss all this, let's discuss in the Assembly,” he added.

Kumaraswamy’s allegations

Kumaraswamy on Tuesday had claimed that 25,000 pen drives with videos of women being sexually abused allegedly by his nephew, Lok Sabha election candidate Prajwal Revanna, were distributed before polls, and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar of a conspiracy.

The former chief minister also had sought to discredit the SIT formed by the Congress government on April 28 to probe the charges against Prajwal of sexually abusing several women after videos allegedly involving him started making the rounds on social media.

Why is Kumaraswamy so worried? asks Shivakumar

“Kumaraswamy said his name and that of his father HD Deve Gowda should not be taken or linked to the explicit video clips case, as the Revanna family is separate,” Shivakumar said adding, “then why is he (Kumaraswamy) worried about the matter that is not linked to him? Having already said that action should be taken in accordance with law and the guilty should be punished, why is he speaking?"

"Is he (Kumaraswamy) a lawyer or a judge to issue the judgment? Let him go to court and argue point by point. He has called SIT – Shivakumar Investigation team and Siddaramaiah Investigation Team, (Congress in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh) Surjewala Investigation Team. He is the lead of the story, he is the director, he is the producer, he is everything. We know what he is up to,” the deputy chief minister said.

Asked about allegations that Congress was behind the pen-drive circulation, Shivakumar said, "Kumaraswamy is getting things done by the BJP, he is behind everything, let the investigation happen."

"Let those speaking on the issue, if they have any shame, go to the victims' family and try to instill confidence and give them strength," he said.

Reacting to JD(S) staging a protest against him, Shivakumar said, they "can't sleep" without taking his name "If they don't do it against me, their market won't run, without taking my name they won't get peace of mind, and even you (media) won't show them. More strong more enemies, less strong less enemies, not strong no enemies," he added.

