KSRTC disburses Rs 84 crore for DA arrears, leave encashment, gratuity

Bengaluru, Mar 16 (PTI) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday said it has released Rs 84 crores to pay their staff dearness allowance arrears, leave encashment and gratuity, officials said. The moves came on the directions of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, they said.

In a statement, the KSRTC said that it has released an amount of Rs 24 crore towards Encashment of Leave for 2022-23 to the employees including those who retired during this period.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 54 crore has been released towards payment of Dearness Allowance due from July to November-2022 (five months), January to July-2023 (seven months) and July to October 2023 (four months).

An amount of Rs six crores towards payment of gratuity to the employees who retired during January 2024 has been released, it said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)