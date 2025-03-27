Kodakara money laundering case: ED shielding BJP leadership, says K Suresh

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Congress MP K Suresh on Thursday accused the Enforcement Directorate of shielding BJP leaders by "not properly investigating" the Kodakara money laundering case in Kerala.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Suresh said the Kodakara case is not just a highway robbery, but a Rs 3.5-crore black money scandal "directly linked" to the BJP "election machinery".

He further claimed even Kerala Police has unearthed an organised hawala network bringing unaccounted cash from the national BJP leadership into Kerala before the previous assembly election, but the ED conducted "selective investigation" and did not expose the full extent of this financial crime.

"The ED has reduced the case to a minor black money transaction conveniently ignoring the political connections and the larger conspiracy. This selective investigation exposes to the dangerous pattern of the ED acting as a BJP shield while relentlessly targeting opposition leaders," Suresh said.

The ED has reportedly given a clean chit to the BJP in the Kodakara black money case. The case revolves around an April 3, 2021, highway robbery in Kodakara, Thrissur, just three days before the Kerala Assembly elections.

Police investigations revealed that Rs 3.5 crore, allegedly being transported to Ernakulam to fund the poll campaign, was looted when a gang staged a fake accident near Kodakara to intercept the vehicle.

Among other issues, Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojia said popular TV reality show Bigg Boss is obscene and has negative impact on society, especially the younger generation.

"The show can be dangerous for the society and the country. The show being hosted by cinestar Salman Khan promotes abusive language, which casts wrong impression on youngsters," Forijia said during Zero Hour.

Parshottam Rupala (BJP) raised the issue of decline in stock market benchmark indices over the last six months and urged the government to take steps to restore the confidence of the middle class and senior citizens in equity market.

"The government should investigate whether there is some international conspiracy at work to destroy India's financial system and create volatility in share market," the Rajkot MP said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)