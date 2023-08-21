Kin of Karnataka family found dead in US meet Siddaramaiah, seek help to bring back bodies

The family members of a man found dead with his wife and son in Maryland in the United States three days ago met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday and appealed to him to help get their bodies back to India for the last rites.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the family members from Davangere met Siddaramaiah at his official residence, who directed the Additional Chief Secretary to Home Department, Rajneesh Goel, to provide them required assistance.

The Indian couple and their six-year-old child were found dead in Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, Maryland police said.

The three people from Davangere in Karnataka were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday when police responded to a welfare check around noon, police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6).

(With agency inputs)

