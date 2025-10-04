Will Congress change Karnataka CM? Top leader gives a cryptic reply

Dismissing speculations about a possible change in Karnataka’s chief minister later this year, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal asserted that the Congress party is fully capable of taking decisions regarding state leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "The Indian National Congress is capable enough to decide what should happen in our party. Please leave that decision to our party. You don’t worry. Whenever a decision is needed, the party is capable enough to take that decision, that’s all".

Leadership change rumours dismissed

Responding to repeated queries from the press about the speculation of a CM change on Friday (October 3), he remarked, "You people are having only one agenda whenever I come here only this question of five years, 2.5 years..."

His comments came against the backdrop of persistent speculation in the political circles about a leadership change in Karnataka.

On Wednesday (October 1), Congress MLA from Kunigal H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda reignited the debate by asserting that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would take over as the next chief minister of the state.

Power-sharing agreement

Talk of a leadership shift, regarding a possible change in the chief ministership later this year, has been circulating within the state’s political circles, particularly in the ruling Congress, largely linked to a supposed power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter to accept the position of Deputy CM.

At the time, some media reports suggested that a “rotational chief minister formula” had been worked out, under which Shivakumar would assume the role after two and a half years. However, this arrangement has never been officially confirmed by the party.

(With agency inputs)