Karnataka: Woman claims rights over land MUDA acquired from CM's wife

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 27 (PTI) A civil suit filed by a woman has introduced a new twist in the alleged MUDA land allotment scam in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M are implicated.

Mysore Urban Development Authority has allotted 14 plots of land to Parvathi B M in the upmarket area in lieu of the land it acquired from her in Kesare Village in Mysuru. It is accused in a case registered by Lokayukta police that the plots provided to her are of higher value than that was acquired from her. The Kesare land was reportedly gifted to Parvathi by her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, who in turn purchased it from one Devaraju.

Now, Jamuna, daughter of Mylaraiah and niece of Devaraju, in the civil suit filed by her said, that she was denied share in the land in survey number 64 measuring three acres 16 guntas in Kesare village in Mysuru. This case means that Jamuna claims rights over the land which MUDA acquired from Parvathi.

After a few activists, who raised alarm over the MUDA's allocation of plots to Parvathi, approached Governor and court, Lokayukta police registered a case against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju. As these land transactions became a controversy, Parvathi has returned the plots allotted to her back to MUDA.

Jamuna said she filed the suit four months ago after she learnt that she too had a share in the land, which originally belonged to her father Mylaraiah. Jamuna added that she came to know about her share after the controversy broke out. PTI

