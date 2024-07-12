Karnataka: With Cong feeling the heat, Assembly’s monsoon session set to be stormy

The Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Assembly, to begin on Monday (July 15), is likely to be stormy as the Opposition is expected to take on the Congress government over two raging corruption scams.

One involves the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corp (KMVSTDC) and the other is linked to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Government in trouble

Following raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the premises of the accused in the KMVSTDC scam and with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah named in the MUDA scam, it may not be easy for the government to wriggle out of the two issues.

For a party which came to power in 2023 fighting against corruption blamed on the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Congress naturally finds itself in an embarrassing situation.

Though the government has ordered a probe into the KMVSTDC scandal, it may not be easy for the government to face the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) combine in the House.

Aggressive opposition

The Opposition has vowed to raise various issues, including the price of rice, distress in the farm sector, and complaints of farmers not getting milk incentives and subsidies for irrigation pump sets.

Both the Houses are sure to witness heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches. It is fodder to the BJP and JD(S) that the Chief Minister and nine others have been named in a complaint against fraudulent activities involving MUDA.

The Congress is also likely to confront allegations of flaws in the five social welfare guarantees offered by the Congress as well as a spike in dengue cases and resultant deaths,

BJP’s pledge

“The BJP will fight both inside and outside the House until the scam is taken to its logical end,” says R Ashok, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Accusing the Congress government of making former minister B Nagendra a scapegoat in the Valmiki scam, Ashok said: “The issue will reach a logical conclusion only after the resignation of Siddaramaiah.”

Divided ranks?

Not everyone is confident of the opposition’s ability to corner the government in the absence of former chief minister and JD(S) stalwart HD Kumaraswamy, now a minister in the Narendra Modi government, and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP.

“Ashok and CT Ravi (of BJP) are not nuanced politicians compared to Bommai and Kumaraswamy to take on Siddaramaiah,” said a senior BJP leader. “This session will be a litmus test for the BJP in the absence of senior leaders.”

Congress confidence

Added a Congress leader who also did not want to be named: “Being a seasoned politician, Siddaramaiah can easily handle the inexperienced BJP and JD (S) leaders in the Lower House; Similarly, it will be easy for him to silence the BJP’s Ravi or Ravikumar.”

While the MUDA scam is yet to be probed in depth, the money transfer scandal of the KMVSTDC has been taken over by the Special Investigation Team of Karnataka and the Enforcement Directorate.

An aggressive BJP wants the Assembly session extended by a week. Ashok said a fortnight was not enough to discuss the many issues that have cropped up in rapid succession.

Zika virus

The Opposition has resolved to move an adjournment motion demanding a discussion into allegations of irregularities in the allotment of sites at the MUDA and misappropriation of funds at the KMVSTDC.

It is also planning to pin down the government over the spread of Zika virus and rising dengue caseload in the state.

Upper House blues

As the ruling Congress lacks a majority in the Legislative Council, the government may find it difficult to get safe passage of bills, especially those necessitating significant amendments.

The BJP and JD(S) with a slender majority could potentially delay passage of bills.

But Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil doesn’t see this as a problem. “As the Council is a House of elders, I don’t foresee any hurdle,” he said.

New BJP leader

Added Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed: “We are confident of persuading the Opposition on matters of importance.”

With the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Kota Srinivasa Poojari, being elected to Parliament, the BJP is yet to pick a successor. CT Ravi and N Ravikumar are in contention.

Ravi also wants to rake up the issue of what he calls a scam in the labour department which he alleged paid Rs 3,000 to a private agency to organise a health camp for construction workers in Chitradurga when no such camp was held.