Karnataka will appeal against Cauvery panel order on water release to TN: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (July 12) said an appeal will be filed against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive to the state to release 1 tmcft of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu daily till the end of this month.

The chief minister said an all-party meeting will also be held on July 14 to decide on the state government’s next course of action on the issue.

Siddaramaiah made the announcement following a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, ministers from the Cauvery river basin area, and officials.

28 per cent deficit in inflows

“Despite forecasts for normal rains this time, there is a deficit of 28 per cent in inflow so far. This was clearly stated by us in our stand before the CWRC. Also, we requested not to take any decision till the end of July, still CWRC has asked to release 1 tmcft of water every day from July 12," Siddaramaiah said.

He said, it was expressed in Friday’s meeting that the government should file an appeal against this order before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

“All parties are together on Karnataka's water issue. Therefore, an all-party meeting will be held (on July 14)," the chief minister said.

Union ministers, members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from the state and MLAs from Cauvery river basin region will also be invited to the meeting, he said, adding, the government will decide its next move taking everyone into confidence.

‘Water released to TN equal to Kabini dam inflow’

Siddaramaiah said 5,000 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu which is equal to the Kabini dam inflow.

A total of only 60 tmcft of water is available in all the four reservoirs of Cauvery basin in the state, he pointed out, adding, "We also need to provide water for agricultural activities. So, keeping in mind the deficit rains, we have requested to wait till July end."