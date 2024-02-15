Karnataka: Wife’s Instagram reels obsession drives man to suicide

The Federal
Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Feb 15 (PTI) Allegedly annoyed by his wife's obsession over making Instagram reels, a 34-year-old man died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree in Hanuru area here on Thursday, police said.

Kumar, who worked as a coolie, did not like his wife being constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels, they said.

A preliminary enquiry has suggested that Kumar objected to his wife's obsession, but she did not pay heed and continued doing it, police said.

This often led to arguments between the couple and when things reached a flashpoint, Kumar hung himself from a tree, a senior police officer said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

