Karnataka: Why NDA’s RS push for Kupendra Reddy was a blunder

Within a week of suffering a defeat in the Legislative Council bypoll for the Bengaluru Teachers’ seat, more humiliation was in store for the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday (February 27). And the NDA allies may have brought it upon themselves by fielding a second candidate after Narayana K Bhandage.

The equations

For the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state, the Congress fielded three candidates and was confident of seeing them through easily with the support of its 133 MLAs and four non-party MLAs.

The BJP, with 66 MLAs, also had a fine chance to see one candidate through.

However, the JD(S), with its mere 19 MLAs, fielded an additional candidate, former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy, hoping to get the BJP’s extra votes and the Congress’s cross-votes.

The “conscience votes”

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had made several statements in that direction, asking Congress MLAs to vote for “their conscience”. BJP leaders also believed that Reddy had a chance of winning with cross-votes. The Congress, fearing the same, shifted all its MLAs to a hotel a day ahead of the polls.

Well, the cross-voting did happen. But instead of going to the NDA candidate, the “conscience votes” went to the other camp. While ST Somashekar, the BJP MLA from Yashavanthpur, cross-voted for the Congress's Ajay Maken, another BJP MLA, Shivram Hebbar, abstained. Both of them are reportedly in touch with state Congress leaders for a switch.

Power of two

Two may seem like an insignificant number. Indeed, had an additional candidate not been fielded, and a situation wherein every vote counted not arisen, these two votes would not have mattered much.

More than anything, it was a matter of humiliation for the BJP-JD(S) alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Only a week ago, P Puttanna of the Congress defeated JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath in the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency in the by-election.

To save face, the BJP is likely to take action against the two rebel MLAs and expel them from the party. However, the two may resign from the party well before such action can be taken.