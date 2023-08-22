Karnataka transport dept makes new number plates mandatory for all vehicles from Nov 17

In a major initiative to ensure compliance of norms, the Karnataka transport department has made it mandatory for all vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) from November 17.



As per media reports, the department has issued an official notification for the same on August 17. The department has made it clear that any failure to adhere to the November 17 deadline will lead to penal action against vehicle owners. The fines for non-compliance have been fixed between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, according to the notification. The transport department officials said the move is aimed at standardising registration plates across all vehicles.



According to an estimate of the transport department, approximately 2 crore vehicles were registered in the state before April 1, 2019. As of that date, the installation of HSRPs had been mandated for all newly manufactured vehicles.



Authorised HSRP manufacturers will be responsible for supplying the number plates even for older vehicles. Owners of pre-existing vehicles can place orders for HSRP installation through approved dealers of vehicle manufacturers, said the reports. Vehicle manufacturers engage authorised HSRP suppliers through competitive pricing.



The cost for HSRP for four-wheelers may range from Rs 400 to Rs 500, while for two-wheelers prices may range between Rs 250 and Rs 300. This regulation for number plates are already in effect in 12 states. However, vehicles that don’t have registration certificates, fitness certificates (for transport vehicles), or the ones with overdue road tax will not be eligible for HSRP installation.



What's HSRP



HSRP is an aluminium-made “high-security registration plate” which is fixed on a vehicle using two non-reusable locks. A chromium-based hologram of Ashoka Chakra of 20 mm x 20 mm size is applied by hot stamping on the top left-hand corner of the plate in both front and rear plates to protect against counterfeiting.



The permanent identification number (PIN) of a minimum of 10 digits is laser branded into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left-hand side of the registration plate with a letter size of 5 mm. The HSRP is linked electronically to the vehicle after its affixture on the vehicle on registration.



Advantage of HSRP



The primary reason why HSRP has been made mandatory is that the old number plates are quite easy to tamper with and can be misused by car thieves. However, the HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap-on lock and are difficult to replace.



The HSRPs comprise details like engine number and chassis number in a centralised database. The stored data along with a 10 digit PIN helps in identifying a stolen car. The HSRP plates are only issued once the vehicle owner passes on essential details like engine number and chassis number. HSRPs aid in the identification of all vehicles on the road by preventing tampering and counterfeiting of plates.

