Karnataka to stop all land conversion proposals in Western Ghats

The Karnataka government has proposed a temporary halt to all land conversion proposals in the Western Ghats region until new regulations on land use are formulated, keeping ecological concerns in mind.

Forest, ecology and environment minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday made the announcement.

In a note sent to the department, he said it was vital to halt land conversion proposals until a new zonal regulation and master plan concerning land use patterns were put in place.

Western Ghats in Karnataka

The sprawling Western Ghats region in Karnataka covers Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi districts.

He said a new zonal regulation and master plan vis-à-vis land use patterns must be formulated in coordination with the revenue, urban development, municipal administration, urban and rural planning, and rural development and panchayat raj departments.

Khandre said environmental clearance should only be given to very important public projects, that too after approvals from a high-power committee chaired by the chief secretary.

Concerned over recurring landslides

Expressing concern over frequent landslides in various parts of the Western Ghats in Karnataka and Kerala, the minister said studies in Kodagu indicate that the primary reason is human development activities in the forested areas.

He said steps have been taken to clear encroachment in the Western Ghats to prevent potential disasters.