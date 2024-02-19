Karnataka to compensate kin of Kerala man killed by elephant caught in state

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to pay compensation to a Kerala man who was killed by a tuskless elephant that was captured in Karnataka but later strayed into Wayanad in the neighbouring state.

In a statement, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the state government has agreed to pay compensation on par with the indemnity paid to the people of Karnataka killed by an elephant.

The tuskless male elephant was captured in Belur taluk of Hassan district on November 30, 2023, and translocated to the Bandipur Forest area. After more than two months, it was found that it had strayed into Wayanad district of Kerala.

On February 10, a man was killed by the elephant in Wayanad district of Kerala. Following this, elected representatives and the Government of Kerala had requested the Karnataka government to be largehearted and pay compensation for that case, the minister's office said.

The statement said Khandre took up the matter of payment of compensation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

"The chief minister agreed to pay compensation to the family of Ajeesh on par with any person of Karnataka," the statement read. PTI

