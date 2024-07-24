Karnataka to boycott NITI Aayog meeting to protest over neglect of state in budget: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (July 23) said his government had decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, as a mark of protest against the "neglect" of the state’s demands in the Union Budget.

He said there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting, as Kannadigas are not heard.

“Despite my earnest efforts in calling for an all-party MPs meeting in New Delhi to discuss Karnataka's essential needs, the Union Budget has neglected our state's demands,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also attended the meeting, has ignored the concerns of the people of Karnataka. We don't feel that Kannadigas are heard, and hence there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting,” he posted on social media platform X.