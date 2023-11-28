Karnataka: Tiger that killed woman captured, shifted to rehab centre

Mysuru (K'taka), Nov 28 (PTI) The tiger which had killed a 50-year-old woman in Bandipur Tiger Reserve has been captured and shifted to Koorgalli rehabilitation centre near Mysuru, a Forest officer said on Tuesday.

The woman lost her life in the tiger attack on November 24.

"The condition (of the tiger) is good. It has been tranquilised and brought to the Mysuru rescue centre. Doctors are taking care of it. A health checkup is going on," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Subhash Malkhede told PTI.

He said complete recovery of the tiger will take at least a day.

The operation to catch the 10-year-old big cat was led by Dr P Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forest, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Forest Department sources said the staff had waited near a cage, tranquilised and captured the feline early today when it came to attack the cow, which was kept inside as bait. PTI

