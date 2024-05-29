Karnataka: Thousands to rally against govt laxity in arrest of Prajwal

Over 10,000 people are set to stage a protest at Hassan in Karnataka on Thursday (June 3) to demand the arrest of fugitive Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna on charges of forcing himself on many women against their wishes.

The organisers of the event say it is shocking that both the Central and Karnataka governments are not taking necessary action to get Revanna back in India and put him on trial on charges of committing multiple rapes.

Show of strength

The planned protest will take place under the banner of ‘Horatada Nadige Hasanada Kadege’ (Walk Towards Hassan) in support of all the women victims of Revanna. Those who will take part in the show of strength will include members of organisations representing Dalits, labourers, farmers, students, youths, backward classes, minorities and tribals. There will also be thinkers, writers, intellectuals, artists and retired government officials.

Governments blamed

The organisers allege that both the state and central governments are responsible for Revanna's escape and say both governments’ efforts vis-à-vis the JD(S) leader were half-hearted.

Revanna’s video

Revanna, absconding for a month, released a video from an unknown location on Monday (May 27) saying he will come to Bengaluru on May 31 (Friday) and appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the crimes he is accused of. The announcement followed the decision to organise a massive protest against him at Hassan, which he represents in the Lok Sabha and from where he is seeking re-election.

Among those expected to take part in the protest are CPI(M) leader Subhasini Sehgal, a former president of the All India Democratic Women's Association, civil rights activist SR Hiremath, CITU Karnataka president Varalakshmi, Akhil Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sangathan state president Dr Meenakshi Bali, and writers K Neela, Banjagere Jayaprakash, HS Ramachandre Gowda, Sabiha Bhumi Gowda and Mavalli Shankar.



The organisers say it is unforgivable that Revanna, responsible for the sexual depravity, was allowed to escape. The Central government has not cancelled his diplomatic passport and not taken diplomatic efforts to arrest him. And no 'Red Corner Notice' has been issued for his arrest.

‘Modern feudalism’

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, writer and social activist K Neela said: "An accused leaves the country at will and decides when he should be arrested. What kind of democracy is this? The accused's grandfather, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, writes a 'love letter' to his grandson. The accused then sets a date to appear before the SIT. What else is this but the cruelty of modern feudalism?"

She said the governments should have revoked his passport and frozen his bank accounts. But nothing was done.

Smelling conspiracy

Another activist, Meenakshi Bali, told The Federal Karnataka: "Revanna fled the country due to the state government's delay. After that, the Centre should have cancelled his passport. How can someone involved in such a huge sex scandal go abroad and hide? Both governments are at fault.”

"We believe there is a network providing him with complete information and instructions on what to do next. Deve Gowda's letter to him shows the disgusting behaviour of his family members," she said.