Karnataka teacher, whose photoshoot with male student went viral, suspended

A Karnataka teacher, whose photoshoot with a Class 10 student went viral on social media, has been suspended, reports said.

Pushpalatha R, the head teacher of Murugamalla Village Government High School, in a series of photos, clicked during a study tour, was seen in what netizens called ‘romantic’ poses with a male student. In one of the photos, the student kisses her on the cheek as she holds a flower and in another he lifts her up. In another, he is seen tugging at her saree.

The photos went viral on social media with several users bashing the duo for defiling the teacher-student relationship.

Parents of student demand probe

Amit Singh Rajawat, who shared the photos on X, said the parents of the student are miffed with the incident and have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Where are we heading as a society? Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO). The parents have demanded a thorough investigation into the teacher's behaviour. The photoshoot reportedly took place during an educational trip,” he posted.

Reports said, soon after the matter blew up into a controversy, BEO V Umadevi visited the school and conducted an inquiry following which the teacher was suspended. The suspension order was given by Deputy Director of the Chikkaballapur District Education Department based on the BEO’s report.



When asked later by school authorities about the photoshoot, Pushpalatha said they share a “mother-son” relationship.

Social media trial

As soon as the photos went viral, right-wing trolls were quick to blame it on the Congress government in Karnataka, saying it is bringing “new revolution” in the state.

“Teacher is practically training her student in loving making poses,” said one user.

“But don’t worry nothing will happen to the older woman as Indian laws allow women to abuse men. If a woman is found to be doing something wrong she can then later put false cases on the boy. Women are legally superior and men disposable,” another posted.

Another user defended the teacher saying there was nothing wrong with the photos and that they had just given each other a peck on the cheek.

“I don’t see anything objectionable. It’s just a peck on the cheek and some poses for the camera. It doesn’t look romantic at all. The student appears under no pressure. The parents seem to have an axe to grind. In fact it is quite refreshing to see such a friendly teacher,” the user said.